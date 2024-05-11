Poor Kenyans feel devastated by floods and brutalized by the government’s response

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Winnie Makinda says she is facing the worst crisis and lowest moment of her life because of the Kenyan government’s response to floods that devastated her poor community in the capital of Nairobi. The floods and mudslides swept away people and inundated homes, killing at least 267 people and impacting more than 380,000. Hardest hit are people living close to rivers. In order to save lives in the future, the government last week ordered the demolition of structures and buildings built illegally within 30 meters of river banks. But the demolitions have only led to more suffering as those affected say they are being carried out in a chaotic and inhumane way.

