Alabama deputies ask for witnesses’ help after shooting at May Day party left 3 dead, 18 hurt

STOCKTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in south Alabama are urging witnesses to come forward with videos that might show who was responsible for a shooting at an outdoor party in south Alabama that left three dead and 18 wounded over the weekend. Officials have released few details about Saturday night’s incident at a May Day party near Stockton that was attended by about 1,000 people. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said an argument caused someone to start shooting into the crowd, causing terrified partygoers to scatter and hide. Officials believe there may have been additional shooters. It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

