Amazon’s self-driving robotaxi unit Zoox under investigation by US after 2 rear-end crashes

DETROIT (AP) — Amazon’s self-driving robotaxi unit is being investigated by the U.S. government’s highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were rear-ended by motorcyclists. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted on its website Monday that it will evaluate the automated driving system developed by Zoox. Both crashes happened during the daytime hours, and the motorcyclists suffered minor injuries. In both cases, the agency confirmed that each vehicle was operating in autonomous mode before the crashes. A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Zoox.

