Biden blocks Chinese-backed crypto mining firm from land ownership near Wyoming military base

Published 2:35 PM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued an order blocking a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining firm from owning land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base. The order forces the divestment of property operated as a crypto mining facility near the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. It also forces the removal of certain equipment owned by MineOne Partners Ltd., a firm that is partly owned by the Chinese state. The move was made in coordination with the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Associated Press

