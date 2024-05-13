China and Cambodia to begin annual military exercise to strengthen cooperation, fight terrorism

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia and China will begin their annual Golden Dragon military exercise this week to strengthen cooperation and exchange military experiences. A Cambodian army spokesperson said Monday that more than 2,000 military personnel from the two countries will participate in the 15-day exercise, joined by three Chinese warships and 11 Cambodian ships. He says the exercise is aimed at training to fight terrorism and provide humanitarian relief in both countries as well as in the region. The annual Golden Dragon exercises began in December 2016, shortly after Cambodia canceled similar exercises with the United States called Angkor Sentinel. Cambodia is China’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, while China is Cambodia’s most important ally and benefactor, with a strong influence on its economy.

