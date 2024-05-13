Greece’s prime minister in Turkey for talks as the regional rivals seek to improve relations

ISTANBUL (AP) — Greece’s leader has arrived in Turkey’s capital for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the countries pursue a normalization program and seek to put aside decades-old disputes. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was welcomed in Ankara on Monday by Erdogan and a military guard of honor at the presidential palace before the leaders’ fourth meeting over the past year. The NATO allies have been at odds for decades over a series of issues. They include territorial claims in the Aegean and drilling rights in the Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war three times in the last half-century. They agreed last December to put their disputes aside and focus on areas where they can find consensus.

