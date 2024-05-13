Nigeria labor unions protest higher electricity prices

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Labor unions in Nigeria staged nationwide have protested a recent increase in electricity prices introduced after the removal of subsidies by the West African nation’s government. The workers who protested across the country on Monday said they are also frustrated that Nigeria’s electricity supply has not improved even for the consumers who were asked to pay higher. Price hikes that took effect in April more than doubled the price of electricity for some consumers. It is the latest measure by President Bola Tinubu’s government to cut costs as Africa’s most populous country struggles with declining revenue due to dwindling investments and chronic oil theft.

