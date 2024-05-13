Rescue efforts for dozens missing in South Africa building collapse are boosted by 1 more survivor

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams in South Africa are searching for any survivors still trapped under rubble a week after an apartment building that was under construction collapsed. Their hopes were boosted over the weekend when one of the construction workers was found alive after six days without food and water. Authorities say 24 construction workers who were on the site when the unfinished five-story building came down last Monday have now been confirmed dead. Another 28 are missing and 29 have been pulled out alive. Emergency responders say it is still a rescue rather than a recovery operation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.