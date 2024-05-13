Ron DeSantis is planning to raise money for Donald Trump in Florida and Texas, AP sources say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to raise money for former President Donald Trump in his home state as well as Texas and possibly other large states in the coming weeks. The planning was disclosed by people with knowledge of the plans taking shape who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been set. DeSantis is taking concrete steps toward a political reconciliation with Trump, who for months taunted his GOP opponent as “DeSanctimonious” as the Florida governor argued Trump’s time had come and gone.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.