Socialists deal blow to separatists in Catalan elections but face uphill task to form government
By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ruling Socialist party scored a crucial victory in regional elections in the powerful northeastern region of Catalonia, garnering the most seats and dealing a blow to the region’s two main separatist parties that have governed for decades. But candidate Salvador Illa failed to win a majority in Sunday’s voting and will face tough negotiations if he wants to form a government. The result appeared to be a perfect payoff for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his efforts to reduce tensions in Catalonia in recent years. Andrew Dowling, a specialist in Catalan history at Cardiff University, says the election was the worst result for Catalan independence forces in decades, but an excellent result for the Madrid government.