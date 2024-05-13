Socialists deal blow to separatists in Catalan elections but face uphill task to form government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ruling Socialist party scored a crucial victory in regional elections in the powerful northeastern region of Catalonia, garnering the most seats and dealing a blow to the region’s two main separatist parties that have governed for decades. But candidate Salvador Illa failed to win a majority in Sunday’s voting and will face tough negotiations if he wants to form a government. The result appeared to be a perfect payoff for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his efforts to reduce tensions in Catalonia in recent years. Andrew Dowling, a specialist in Catalan history at Cardiff University, says the election was the worst result for Catalan independence forces in decades, but an excellent result for the Madrid government.

By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

