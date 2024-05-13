Swedish premier hosts German, Nordic leaders to deepen cooperation shadowed by a threat from Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says the Nordic and Baltic cooperation is now “deeper than at any time in modern times,” underpinned by increasing security threats from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Kristersson is hosting a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and the Nordic prime ministers in Stockholm. At the same time, the three Baltic prime ministers meeting in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius said that Moscow’s intimidation is not going to dissuade them from supporting Ukraine. Sweden joined NATO in March while Finland joined in April 2023.

