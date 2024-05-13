Violent protests against price hikes in Pakistan-held Kashmir continue for the 4th day

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Protests against price hikes have continued for the fourth day in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir with demonstrators clashing with the police, officials said. The violence, which gripped the region since Friday, has left at least two people dead, including a police officer, and left a hundred others injured. The prime minister in Pakistan-held Kashmir met with the protests’ organizers and said he would reduce prices of wheat and electricity, viewed by many as a barometer for the market. However, the violence continued throughout Monday in and near the capital, Muzaffarabad. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between both nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

