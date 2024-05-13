Xi’s visit to Hungary and Serbia brings new Chinese investment and deeper ties to Europe’s doorstep

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Most countries in the European Union are making efforts to “de-risk” their economies from perceived threats posed by China. But Hungary and Serbia have gone in the other direction. They are courting major Chinese investments in the belief that the world’s second-largest economy is essential for Europe’s future. Hungary and Serbia agreed to elevate their trade partnerships with Beijing during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the region last week. The move came despite worries by their Western partners that such agreements pose economic and security risks. Such allies in Europe provide China with a foothold on the continent.

