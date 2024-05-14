8 watches owned by F1 great Michael Schumacher fetch more than $4 million at auction in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — Eight watches belonging to auto racing icon Michael Schumacher sold Tuesday for nearly 4 million Swiss francs ($4.4 million) at a Geneva auction. The top piece in the sale was a watch given to the German superstar by former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt as a Christmas present in 2004. The hammer came down at a price of 1.2 million francs, or 1.5 million including the buyer’s commission. The sale of Schumacher watches garnered a total of more than 3.1 million francs at the hammer price. The auction was timed 30th anniversary after his first Formula One Drivers Championship win.

