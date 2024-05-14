Assaults on law enforcement in the US reached a 10-year high in 2023, the FBI says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new FBI report shows the rate of assaults on American law enforcement reached a 10-year high in 2023, with more than 79,000 officer attacks reported. The report released Tuesday also shows that the number of officers assaulted and injured by guns is climbing too. Agencies reported 466 assaults involving guns, which is the highest level in a decade. The report analyzes data collected from state, local, federal and other agencies across the U.S. to determine trends in violence against law enforcement.

