Boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl in Florida has been found, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators believe they’ve found the boat that struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation announced Tuesday that the boat was in their custody and the owner was cooperating. Law enforcement agencies had been searching for the vessel since Saturday, when Ella Adler was killed and the operator fled without stopping. Officials didn’t immediately say where the boat was found. It also wasn’t clear whether the owner of the boat was the person who was operating it when the girl was hit. Adler was water-skiing near Key Biscayne on Saturday afternoon when she fell into the water and was hit.

