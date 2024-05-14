Cave-in leaves 2 miners dead, 1 missing and 12 injured at a coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mine authorities in southern Poland say that two miners are dead and one is missing while 12 others were hurt following a cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine. A company official said the cave-in happened early Tuesday in an underground area where 15 miners were working. Eleven were immediately brought to the surface, with various degree of injuries. Three of those missing were brought out of the mine and a doctor declared two of them dead. The search continues for one miner. Six teams of rescuers are working in the area. In 2023, 15 miners were killed in mine accidents in Poland.

