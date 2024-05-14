‘Deeply concerned’ with China doping allegations, US drug czar sends letter to anti-doping agency

The U.S. drug czar sent a pointed letter to world anti-doping officials, saying leaders in governments across the globe “remain deeply concerned” about the response to allegations of Chinese doping before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Rahul Gupta, who also holds a position on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee, sent a series of recommendations to the president of WADA in a May 8 letter that was obtained by The Associated Press. It included calling for an emergency meeting of the executive committee before the end of this week. WADA has set up an “extraordinary session” of its foundation board on Friday.

