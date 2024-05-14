Israelis mark a subdued Independence Day under the shadow of war in Gaza
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Independence Day is normally a raucous affair, celebrated with day parties and barbecues in parks, but this year, celebrations — from Monday evening through Tuesday — were muted. In the shadow of the war in Gaza and immediately after the country marked an emotional Memorial Day, festivities were smaller and quieter, with far fewer celebrants. Families grappled with their desire to mark Independence Day even as the country is facing a drawn-out war and one of its most difficult tests in decades. Some 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7, which sparked the war in which more than 35,000 Palestinians have died.