Judge rejects Hunter Biden’s bid to delay his June trial on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has denied a request by Hunter Biden’s lawyers to delay his federal gun trial set for next month. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Tuesday rejected Hunter Biden’s request to delay the trial until September, which his lawyer said was necessary to give the defense time to line up witnesses and go through evidence handed over by prosecutors. President Joe Biden’s son is accused of lying about his drug use in 2018 on a form to buy a gun he kept for about 11 days. Hunter Biden has acknowledged struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine during that period in 2018. But his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.