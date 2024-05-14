`Micropreemie’ baby who weighed just over 1 pound at birth goes home from Illinois hospital

NEW LENOX, Ill. (AP) — A baby girl who weighed just over one pound when she was born prematurely has beaten the odds and gone home with her parents after six months at a Chicago area hospital. Nyla Brooke Haywood left a hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, on Monday with her first-time parents, NaKeya and Cory Haywood of Joliet. Nyla was delivered Nov. 17 at 22 weeks, weighing just 1 pound and 1 ounce — making her what’s known as a “micropreemie.” She left the hospital Monday weighing a healthy 10 pounds after six months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Nyla’s mother, NaKeya Haywood, told reporters her daughter is “doing amazing.”

