Rory McIlroy files for divorce from his wife of 7 years ahead of the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce in a stunning development as the PGA Championship nears. Court records in Palm Beach County, Florida, showed the petition for dissolution of marriage against Erica Stoll was filed Monday. That’s one day after McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for his 26th career PGA Tour victory. McIlroy’s management team confirms the divorce filing and says he won’t comment to make sure this time is respectful and amicable. The petition for divorce described the marriage as irretrievably broken and asked that a prenuptial agreement signed about a month before their 2017 wedding be enforced. The prenuptial agreement was sealed.

