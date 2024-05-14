Another top Russian Defense Ministry official is arrested on bribery charges amid Kremlin shake-up

Russian authorities have arrested a second senior Defense Ministry official on bribery charges days after President Vladimir Putin replaced the defense minister in a Cabinet shake-up. Russia’s top law enforcement body said Tuesday the chief of the ministry’s main personnel directorate, Lt. Gen. Yury Kuznetsov, was arrested and placed in custody pending investigation and trial. Russian media reports say he was seized in raid on his Moscow home early Monday. A day earlier, Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu as defense minister in a Cabinet reshuffle as he began his fifth term in office. Shoigu’s deputy, Timur Ivanov, was arrested last month, also on bribery charges.

By The Associated Press

