Speaker Mike Johnson’s appearance at Trump’s felony trial marks a remarkable moment in US politics

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has become the highest-level Republican to attend court with Donald Trump for his hush money trial, a signal of the former president’s grip on the GOP as the country heads toward the November election. The presence of the House leader at Trump’s felony trial in New York on Tuesday serves as a remarkable moment in modern American politics. The powerful leader has signaled a turn of his political party against the U.S. system by declaring Trump’s hush money trial to be illegitimate. Also with the presumptive GOP nominee on Tuesday were U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.