Westminster dog show has its first mixed-breed agility winner, and her name is Nimble

NEW YORK (AP) — A mixed-breed dog has won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show’s agility prize for the first time. A border collie-papillion mix, aptly named Nimble, outran and outmaneuvered 50 other finalists to seize the trophy on Saturday. The show is U.S. dogdom’s most elite door. The agility competition was added a decade ago. It opened the Westminster show to mixed-breed dogs for the first time since the late 1800s. But purebreds won every year until now. Nimble’s handler says Nimble is a wonderful dog who tries hard. The Westminster show dates to 1877. It included a few mixed-breeds in its early days but soon became a purebred-only event, until agility was added in 2014.

