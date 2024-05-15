A new South Africa health law aims at deep inequality, but critics say they’ll challenge it

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president has signed into law a bill that aims to overhaul the healthcare system to address deep inequality, but it faces legal challenges from critics. The law introduces what is known as National Health Insurance, which will provide funds for all South Africans to access private healthcare. About 80% of the country’s population relies on state-run public health services that long have been strained and include medicine shortages. Opposition parties accuse the president of using the law as a campaign strategy by announcing it nearly two weeks before much anticipated elections.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.