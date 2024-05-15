‘Furiosa’ speeds into the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — Start your engines. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” rolls into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It returns the dystopian action adventure to the Croisette promenade and launches one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. The latest “Mad Max” film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa. It is premiering in Cannes almost exactly nine years after “Mad Max: Fury Road” debuted at the French festival. “Furiosa” is easily the largest Hollywood movie landing in Cannes this year. It opens in North American theaters on May 24.

