Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 58 people while 35 are missing

TANAH DATAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have seeded clouds in a bid to prevent further rainfall after flash floods that hit the country’s Sumatra Island over the weekend left at least 58 people dead. Another 35 are missing. A landslide of mud and cold lava from Mount Marapi, triggered by the monsoon rains, caused rivers to breach their banks. The deluge tore through mountainside villages in four districts in West Sumatra province just before midnight on Saturday. The floods swept away people and 79 homes and submerged hundreds of houses and buildings, forcing more than 1,500 families to flee to temporary government shelters.

By KASPARMAN PILIANG and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

