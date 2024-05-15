Like a Caitlin Clark 3-pointer, betting on women’s sports is soaring

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark has helped increase the popularity of women’s basketball, and the amount of money bet on it. The former Iowa star, who began her professional career Tuesday with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, is the subject of intense interest from gamblers. But sportsbooks say that interest will spill over into other women’s sports this year, particularly Olympic soccer and basketball. BetMGM says over 68% of bettors plunked money down on Clark to be the league’s most valuable player. Sportsbooks say three of Clark’s final college games were the most bet-on women’s sports events ever.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.