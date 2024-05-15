‘Mad Max’ has lived in George Miller’s head for 45 years. He’s not done dreaming yet
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
CANNES, France (AP) — The world of “Mad Max” has lived in George Miller’s head for nearly half a century. Unlike most other long-running film franchises, it’s exclusively his. Miller has written and directed every film, from 1979’s “Mad Max” to the new “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Also unlike most franchises, Miller’s vision has grown only more kinetic with time. “Fury Road,” considered among the greatest action films ever made, moved like Buster Keaton on steroids, with madcap stunts and continual forward movement. “Furiosa,” a prequel to the events of that film starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, enlarges the saga, and, particularly in a few breathless sequences, maintains the same headlong momentum.