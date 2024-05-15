Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

PARIS (AP) — A massive manhunt is underway in France for an armed gang that killed two prison officers and seriously injured three others to spring an inmate they were escorting. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that “unprecedented” efforts are being deployed. He said hundreds of officers were mobilized in the search for the escaped convict, Mohamed Amra, and the assailants who ambushed the convoy transporting him on Tuesday. The violence of the attack has shocked France. Prison workers held moments of silence Wednesday outside prisons in Paris and elsewhere to commemorate the officers who were killed.

