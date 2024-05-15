Rory McIlroy dealing with another distraction on eve of PGA Championship
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Rory McIlroy has all the momentum he could want heading into the PGA Championship as he tries to end a drought in the majors that has lasted a decade. He also has a major distraction. McIlroy is hopeful of ending a decade without a major in his return to Valhalla. But the distraction is a divorce from his wife of seven years. That petition was filed in Florida on Monday, right after he won at Quail Hollow and before flying up to Louisville for a major. McIlroy has a history of being able to separate personal life from work.