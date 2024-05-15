Slovakia plans to build a new nuclear reactor

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government approved a plan to build another nuclear reactor in a country that relies heavily on nuclear electricity generation. The government said Wednesday that a new reactor, with an expected output of 1,200 megawatts, is to be built at the Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear plant, where the utility Slovenske Elektrarne currently operates two nuclear units. Slovakia generates over 50% of its electricity at two nuclear plants. The decision reflects recent nuclear expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, where the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary are also planning new reactors.

