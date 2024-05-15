Terry Blair, serving life in prison for killing six women in Kansas City, Missouri, dies

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing six women 20 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, has died. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Terry Blair died Saturday morning. An autopsy is planned. Blair was imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center on six counts of first-degree murder. All six of the women died in the period from July to September 2004. Their bodies were found in an area of Kansas City frequented by drug dealers and prostitutes. Blair also was suspected in the deaths of two other women, but those charges were dropped. He had a previous murder conviction for killing a woman in 1982.

