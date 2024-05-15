Villa’s Champions League qualification gets royal approval as Postecoglou questions culture at Spurs

The Premier League’s fourth and final representative for next season’s Champions League will be Aston Villa after fifth-place Tottenham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City. Aston Villa’s players sprayed Champagne and received a congratulatory message from Prince William as they celebrated getting into Europe’s top competition to crown the club’s remarkable five-year turnaround in fortunes. Villa was in the second-tier Championship in 2019 and battling relegation from the Premier League a year later. There was a contrasting atmosphere at Tottenham as manager Ange Postecoglou appeared to question the culture of his club. A section of Spurs fans seemed to want their team to lose to help prevent fierce north London rival Arsenal winning the league.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.