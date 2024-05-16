A look at high-profile political assassinations and attempts this century

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was gravely injured in an apparent assassination attempt that rocked the small country and the rest of Europe just weeks before an election. The attack calls to mind other notable political assassinations and attempts in recent years. Among those killed are Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 and Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Several other political leaders have survived attempts on their lives, including Argentina’s then-Vice President Cristina Fernández in 2022 and Iraq’s then-Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in 2021. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords survived a 2011 assassination attempt that killed six people and wounded 11 others.

By The Associated Press

