Bad Bunny sports agency sues baseball players’ union over ban, announces Ronald Acuña Jr. as client

NEW YORK (AP) — Bad Bunny’s sports representation firm sued the baseball players’ association Thursday, asking for a restraining order against the union that would allow it to keep working with the company’s clients. The agency also said Thursday it has added NL MVP Ronal Acuña Jr. as a client. Rimas Sports, under its corporate name Diamond Sports LLC, sued in U.S. District Court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, accusing the Major League Baseball Players Association of violating Puerto Rico’s general tort claim and tortious interference with its contracts to represent players. The suit claimed the union’s actions blocked it from taking on Acuña as a client and negotiating a long-term contract for New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez.

