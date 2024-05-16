Biden marks Brown v. Board of Education anniversary amid signs of erosion in Black voter support

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked the 70th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that struck down institutionalized racial segregation in public schools by welcoming plaintiffs and their family members in the landmark case to the White House. Thursday’s Oval Office visit to commemorate the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision to desegregate schools comes as Biden steps up efforts to highlight his administration’s commitment to racial equity. The president courted Black voters in Atlanta and Milwaukee this week with a pair of Black radio interviews in which he attacked Trump. And he’s set to speak Sunday at a historically Black college in Atlanta and an NAACP event in Detroit.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.