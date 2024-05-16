Drake leads the 2024 BET Awards nominations with 7, followed closely by Nicki Minaj
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
Drake is the leading nominee for next month’s BET Awards, followed closely by Nicki Minaj. The Canadian rapper received seven nominations Thursday, including an album of the year nod for “For All the Dogs.” Minaj received six nominations, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” release. Two of her nominations were for her song “Barbie World,” part of the blockbuster “Barbie” soundtrack. Victoria Monét, one of several artists to receive five nominations, is scheduled to perform at the show, which will be held June 30 in Los Angeles. Sexyy Red will also perform, as will Muni Long, Latto, Glorilla and Shaboozey.