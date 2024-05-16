FDIC chair is grilled on Capitol Hill after report outlines agency’s toxic workplace culture

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg is sitting for a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill, this time at the Senate Banking Committee, after a damning report about the agency’s toxic workplace culture was released last week. The hearing largely Thursday focused on FDIC workplace culture and Gruenberg’s failures, according to the report, in preventing hundreds of instances of harassment and discrimination against employees. An independent review of the FDIC’s workplace culture released last week describes an environment that fostered “hostile, abusive, unprofessional, or inappropriate conduct,” and questions whether the agency’s chairman is credible to lead the agency through a cultural transformation.

