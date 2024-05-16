Israel will respond to genocide charges at UN court after South Africa urgently requests cease-fire

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Israel will respond to charges of genocide at the United Nations’ top court after South Africa filed an urgent request with the court to order a cease-fire in Gaza. It’s the third time the International Court of Justice has held hearings on the Israel-Hamas war since South Africa filed proceedings in December and accused Israel of genocide. South Africa told the court the situation in Gaza has reached “a new and horrific stage” and urged the 15 judges to take urgent action. South Africa wants Israel to “totally and unconditionally withdraw” from the Gaza Strip. Israel will respond on Friday.

