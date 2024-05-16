Joint streaming venture involving ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery will be called Venu Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sports streaming platform planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery finally has a name. The joint venture will be called Venu Sports. The companies announced plans in February for the platform, which some consider to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports. Further details, including pricing and launch timing, will be announced later. Venu Sports still has many hurdles to clear before it launches. FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit shortly after the joint venture was announced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.