Lawyer for family of slain US Air Force airman says video and calls show deputy went to wrong home

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of Roger Fortson says the bodycam footage of the Florida sheriff’s deputy who killed the Black U.S. Air Force airman and police radio traffic from right after the shooting reinforce their assertion that the deputy was directed to the wrong apartment while responding to a domestic disturbance call. In police radio traffic that lawyer Ben Crump played at a news conference Thursday, a dispatcher says all they know about the location of the disturbance is “fourth-party information.” The Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy shot Fortson six times in his home before ordering Fortson to drop a gun he had been holding when he answered the door.

By JEFF MARTIN and CURT ANDERSON Associated Press

