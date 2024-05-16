Murder trial set for September for Minnesota trooper who shot motorist during freeway stop
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper who’s charged with murder for fatally shooting a motorist as he tried to pull away from a traffic stop is set to go on trial in September. Trooper Ryan Londregan not guilty Wednesday in the death of Ricky Cobb II. It was the first hearing in the case for a new prosecution team from an outside law firm that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty hired to take over after the original leader from her office stepped away from the politically charged case. Judge Tamara Garcia scheduled the trial to start Monday, Sept. 9.