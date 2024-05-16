NFL schedule makers didn’t seek out a Chiefs game close to a Taylor Swift concert

Creating the NFL schedule is a complicated process that requires tens of thousands of computers coming up with countless possibilities over a process that lasts about four months. There are several sometimes competing factors at play from keeping all of the television partners happy, to competitive balance for teams to stadium availability. Doling out games involving the uber-popular Kansas City Chiefs to each partner was also a key consideration with all five major partners getting at least one game involving the team that has won three of the past five Super Bowls and is the favorite of one of the world’s biggest pop stars in Taylor Swift.

