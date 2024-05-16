Pro-cannabis advocates in Thailand rally ahead of the government’s plan to recriminalize the plant

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Dozens of pro-cannabis advocates in Thailand gathered at the health ministry on Thursday to oppose the government’s plan to relist it as narcotics, two years after it was decriminalized. The rally came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week said he would like the plant to be relisted as narcotics again by the end of this year. About 30 people came to the health ministry to oppose the move. Prasitchai Nunuan, who represents them, said they all agreed that cannabis should be properly regulated, but regulating it doesn’t require the plant to be classified as narcotics again. Health minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that he would take the demands into consideration but said his standpoint has always been that cannabis should be used for medical purposes only.