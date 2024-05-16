Skip to Content
AP-National

Pro-cannabis advocates in Thailand rally ahead of the government’s plan to recriminalize the plant

By
Published 4:00 AM

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Dozens of pro-cannabis advocates in Thailand gathered at the health ministry on Thursday to oppose the government’s plan to relist it as narcotics, two years after it was decriminalized. The rally came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week said he would like the plant to be relisted as narcotics again by the end of this year. About 30 people came to the health ministry to oppose the move. Prasitchai Nunuan, who represents them, said they all agreed that cannabis should be properly regulated, but regulating it doesn’t require the plant to be classified as narcotics again. Health minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that he would take the demands into consideration but said his standpoint has always been that cannabis should be used for medical purposes only.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content