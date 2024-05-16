Transgender girl faces discrimination from a Mississippi school’s dress code, ACLU says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against a Mississippi school district over a dress code policy based on students’ sex assigned at birth. The ACLU says the dress code “discriminates against girls, especially students who are transgender or gender nonconforming.” A 16-year-old transgender girl tried to wear a dress to a regional band event, but was told by the principal she “can’t represent our school dressed like that.” She was threatened with in-school suspension. The ACLU wants the school to get rid of the dress code’s sex-based distinctions. The school district did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment Thursday.

