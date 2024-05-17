South Africa ends rescue efforts at collapsed building and revises figures: 33 dead, no more missing

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say an exhaustive rescue operation to find missing construction workers trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in South Africa has ended and revised figures show they don’t believe any more people are missing. Authorities announced the end of the rescue operation on Friday, nearly two weeks after the building collapsed on May 6. They said they had new information that led them to determine that there were 62 workers in total on the construction site and not 81 as they previously announced. They said 33 workers died in the collapse of the five-story apartment complex and 29 were rescued.

