At Memphis BBQ contest, pitmasters sweat through the smoke to be best in pork

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Competition is fierce at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, where pitmasters are sweating and smoking to see who will be crowned best in pork. Considered one of the premiere cooking contests in the U.S., teams from around the country and internationally spend days working on huge whole hogs, massive slabs of shoulder and cuts of ribs in the heat and sometimes rain of Memphis, Tennessee. Brad Orrison and Brooke Lewis, a brother and sister-led team from Mississippi, have won the grand championship twice and say the competition is friendly, but fierce at the same time. Orrison says that at “the Super Bowl of Swine,” this is the trophy that everybody wants.

