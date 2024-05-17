Conservative media personality appointed to seat on Georgia State Election Board
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A media personality who co-founded a conservative political action committee has been appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican, on Friday announced the appointment of Janelle King to the board, effective immediately. She replaces Ed Lindsey, a former Republican state lawmaker, who resigned his seat after having served on the board since 2022. The State Election Board is responsible for developing election rules, investigating allegations of fraud and making recommendations to state lawmakers.